Blanchfield Army Community Hospital had four service members graduate from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) last week at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 3, 2023.



The IPAP mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate Physician Assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps of their respective service and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7635138 VIRIN: 230203-A-DQ133-023 Resolution: 6085x4057 Size: 3.38 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Hosts IPAP Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.