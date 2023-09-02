Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB

Samuel Grable, center, Director, Installation Support Directorate, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, toured the new dormitory site with U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine "Cat" Logan, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and other members of 11th WG leadership, Feb. 9, 2023, JBAB, Washington, D.C. The tour highlighted the current installation and mission support capabilities on JBAB, including stops at the Large Vehicle Inspection Site, Child Development Center, dormitories and waterfront near the Slip Inn restaurant. The Joint Installation Support Directorate is responsible for enterprise-wide installation and mission support capabilities for 77 installations, ensuring transparent and standardized intermediate-level oversight, policy and guidance for installation engineering, protection services and operations support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

