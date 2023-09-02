U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Schuldt, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs Samuel Grable, Director, Installation Support Directorate, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, about Anacostia infrastructure and flood risk at the levee, Feb. 9, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The tour highlighted the current installation and mission support capabilities on JBAB, including stops at the Large Vehicle Inspection Site, Child Development Center, dormitories and waterfront near the Slip Inn restaurant. The Joint Installation Support Directorate is responsible for enterprise-wide installation and mission support capabilities for 77 installations, ensuring transparent and standardized intermediate-level oversight, policy and guidance for installation engineering, protection services and operations support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:21 Photo ID: 7634946 VIRIN: 230209-F-XM548-1003 Resolution: 5437x3617 Size: 5.64 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.