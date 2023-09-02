Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB [Image 2 of 5]

    Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Samuel Grable, right, Director, Installation Support Directorate, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, met with Julie Hamilton, left, Child and Youth Programs director, and other staff at the Child Development Center, Feb. 9, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The tour highlighted the current installation and mission support capabilities on JBAB, including stops at the Large Vehicle Inspection Site, CDC, dormitories and waterfront near the Slip Inn restaurant. The Joint Installation Support Directorate is responsible for enterprise-wide installation and mission support capabilities for 77 installations, ensuring transparent and standardized intermediate-level oversight, policy and guidance for installation engineering, protection services and operations support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Infrastructure
    JBAB
    Base Tour

