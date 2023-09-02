Samuel Grable, right, Director, Installation Support Directorate, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, met with Julie Hamilton, left, Child and Youth Programs director, and other staff at the Child Development Center, Feb. 9, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The tour highlighted the current installation and mission support capabilities on JBAB, including stops at the Large Vehicle Inspection Site, CDC, dormitories and waterfront near the Slip Inn restaurant. The Joint Installation Support Directorate is responsible for enterprise-wide installation and mission support capabilities for 77 installations, ensuring transparent and standardized intermediate-level oversight, policy and guidance for installation engineering, protection services and operations support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:21 Photo ID: 7634945 VIRIN: 230209-F-XM548-1002 Resolution: 5426x3610 Size: 7.05 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of Air Force Installation Support Directorate tours JBAB [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.