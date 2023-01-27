Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kuwaiti and US instructors teach Combat Lifesaver Course, January, 2023 [Image 13 of 13]

    Kuwaiti and US instructors teach Combat Lifesaver Course, January, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A cohort of new Combat Lifesavers receive CLS-TCCC training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. With instruction by medics and guest instructors from the Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue, these enlisted and officer students alike are becoming ready to provide critical medical aid to people injured during the height of battle, in disaster relief, or anywhere needed. This 40-hour class completed at Camp Arifjan on January 27, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 08:41
    Photo ID: 7634889
    VIRIN: 230127-A-FM739-342
    Resolution: 6458x5064
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwaiti and US instructors teach Combat Lifesaver Course, January, 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    First Aid
    CLS
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU

