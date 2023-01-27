A cohort of new Combat Lifesavers receive CLS-TCCC training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. With instruction by medics and guest instructors from the Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue, these enlisted and officer students alike are becoming ready to provide critical medical aid to people injured during the height of battle, in disaster relief, or anywhere needed. This 40-hour class completed at Camp Arifjan on January 27, 2023.
This work, Kuwaiti and US instructors teach Combat Lifesaver Course, January, 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
