Kuwaiti and US instructors teach Combat Lifesaver Course, January, 2023

A cohort of new Combat Lifesavers receive CLS-TCCC training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. With instruction by medics and guest instructors from the Kuwait Marine Fire & Rescue, these enlisted and officer students alike are becoming ready to provide critical medical aid to people injured during the height of battle, in disaster relief, or anywhere needed. This 40-hour class completed at Camp Arifjan on January 27, 2023.

