Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Capt. Justin Kubu, commander, Amphibious Squadron SEVEN tour the flight deck aboard Makin Island, Feb. 14, 2023, in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting joint expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7634577 VIRIN: 230214-N-EI127-1272 Resolution: 5412x3608 Size: 959.86 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 11 Visits Makin Island [Image 9 of 9], by SN Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.