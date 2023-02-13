Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 11 Visits Makin Island [Image 9 of 9]

    CSG 11 Visits Makin Island

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Capt. Justin Kubu, commander, Amphibious Squadron SEVEN tour the flight deck aboard Makin Island, Feb. 14, 2023, in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting joint expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Martinez)

    This work, CSG 11 Visits Makin Island [Image 9 of 9], by SN Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

