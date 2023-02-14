CSG 11 Visits Makin Island

Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, left, shakes hands with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Edurado Pizarro aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 14, 2023 in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting joint expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

