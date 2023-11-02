Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 5]

    Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 11, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

    TAGS

    tugboat
    interopability
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60)
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Diego Garcia

