Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) moors at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 11, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

