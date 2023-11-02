Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Tugboat operators watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit date. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

Date Taken: 02.11.2023
Photo by PO2 Jesus Aguiar