Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, uses a football example to demonstrate pushing the boundaries of an honor code during a presentation to 70 eighth grade students at Mountain View Middle School in Mendham, New Jersey, Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7634417
|VIRIN:
|230213-A-AB123-968
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|MENDHAM, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mountain_View_Middle_2-13-22_1395 [Image 2 of 2], by Lira Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army 3-star teaches 8th graders about honor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT