    Mountain_View_Middle_2-13-22_1395 [Image 2 of 2]

    Mountain_View_Middle_2-13-22_1395

    MENDHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Lira Frye 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, uses a football example to demonstrate pushing the boundaries of an honor code during a presentation to 70 eighth grade students at Mountain View Middle School in Mendham, New Jersey, Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)

    Army 3-star teaches 8th graders about honor

    West Point
    Daniel Karbler
    Military Academy
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Dan Karbler
    Mountain View Middle School
    honor code

