Junior enlisted initiate Black History Month tribute, educate fellow Airmen

Senior Airman Dominique Blackshire, 15th Maintenance Group maintenance analysis journeyman, and Senior Airman Jenna-lyn Sible, 15th MXG maintenance operational control, pose in front of their Black History Month informational booth inside the 15th MXG building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2022. The booth was created to educate Airmen on influential African American figures and introduce several locally black-owned businesses on Oahu. Additionally, both Airmen have been sending a weekly email to the entire 15th MXG, providing insight on distinguished historical African Americans and their contributions to American society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

