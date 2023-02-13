Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior enlisted initiate Black History Month tribute, educate fellow Airmen [Image 2 of 2]

    02.13.2023

    Senior Airman Dominique Blackshire, 15th Maintenance Group maintenance analysis journeyman, and Senior Airman Jenna-lyn Sible, 15th MXG maintenance operational control, pose in front of their Black History Month informational booth inside the 15th MXG building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2022. The booth was created to educate Airmen on influential African American figures and introduce several locally black-owned businesses on Oahu. Additionally, both Airmen have been sending a weekly email to the entire 15th MXG, providing insight on distinguished historical African Americans and their contributions to American society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, Junior enlisted initiate Black History Month tribute, educate fellow Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    history
    black history month
    air force
    BHM

