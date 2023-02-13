Senior Airman Dominique Blackshire, 15th Maintenance Group maintenance analysis journeyman, and Senior Airman Jenna-lyn Sible, 15th MXG maintenance operational control, pose in front of their Black History Month informational booth inside the 15th MXG building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2022. The booth was created to educate Airmen on influential African American figures and introduce several locally black-owned businesses on Oahu. Additionally, both Airmen have been sending a weekly email to the entire 15th MXG, providing insight on distinguished historical African Americans and their contributions to American society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7634389
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-JA727-0008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior enlisted initiate Black History Month tribute, educate fellow Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
