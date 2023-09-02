Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 3 of 3]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airman Leadership School Class 23-B sings the official Air Force Song upon graduating at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. As the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen, ALS is designed to be an entry-level course to prepare senior airmen to be in leadership positions. ALS teaches Airmen how to adapt to any management challenges and how to be flexible leaders. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAF #51FW #ALS #JLA

