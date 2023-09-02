Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 2 of 3]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, delivers a congratulatory speech to the graduates of Airman Leadership School (ALS) Class 23-B at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen to experience. ALS is designed to be an entry-level leadership enhancement course to prepare senior airmen for leadership positions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

