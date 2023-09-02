U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, delivers a congratulatory speech to the graduates of Airman Leadership School (ALS) Class 23-B at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen to experience. ALS is designed to be an entry-level leadership enhancement course to prepare senior airmen for leadership positions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7634365 VIRIN: 230209-F-IC495-1399 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.66 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.