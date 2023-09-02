Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 1 of 3]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Adams, 731st Air Mobility Squadron, accepts the John Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. The Levitow Award is presented to the student that demonstrates the highest standards of leadership and scholastic qualities. Along with the award, Adams was granted five hundred dollars to pursue higher education with. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    #USAF #51FW #ALS #JLA

