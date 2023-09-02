U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Adams, 731st Air Mobility Squadron, accepts the John Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023. The Levitow Award is presented to the student that demonstrates the highest standards of leadership and scholastic qualities. Along with the award, Adams was granted five hundred dollars to pursue higher education with. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7634364 VIRIN: 230209-F-IC495-1141 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.96 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-B [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.