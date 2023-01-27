Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 11 of 12]

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Perry, left, an emergency medicine physician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Col. Sean Dynan, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Marines
    CLB-15
    MASCAS
    1stMLG
    MCCRE

