CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Perry, left, an emergency medicine physician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Col. Sean Dynan, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023
Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US