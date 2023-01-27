A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, receives medical care for simulated blast injuries during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 19:12 Photo ID: 7634246 VIRIN: 230127-M-WC972-1257 Resolution: 6315x4210 Size: 2.16 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.