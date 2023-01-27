Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 8 of 12]

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, receives medical care for simulated blast injuries during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 19:12
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Marines
    CLB-15
    MASCAS
    1stMLG
    MCCRE

