A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, assesses a simulated casualty during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7634240
|VIRIN:
|230127-M-WC972-1137
|Resolution:
|6183x4122
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT