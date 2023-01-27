Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, stage with a litter in preparation for a casualty evacuation during mass casualty training as part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 19:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

