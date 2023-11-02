Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month [Image 8 of 8]

    Black History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    230211-N-JJ744-1048
    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, center right, commanding officer of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Sailors assigned to Ford cut a cake in the hangar bay during a celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

