Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, the commanding officer of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), speaks to the attendees of the ship’s Black History Month celebration in the hangar bay, Feb. 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)
02.11.2023
02.14.2023
|7634214
|230211-N-JJ744-1045
|5184x3456
|1.8 MB
|US
|3
|0
