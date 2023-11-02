Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month [Image 6 of 8]

    Black History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    230211-N-JJ744-1037
    Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Kiara Harris, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), recites a self-written poem during the ship’s Black History Month celebration, Feb. 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    TAGS

    carrier qualifications
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Black History Month

