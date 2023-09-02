Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7633799 VIRIN: 230209-O-ZV784-435 Resolution: 2055x1370 Size: 2.01 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sidebar: Q&A on International Security Seminar with Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Ryan Gentry [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.