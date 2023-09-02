Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Gentry moderates a Q&A with Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, chief of the General Staff of the Polish Forces, during a lunchtime discussion Feb. 9 at the West Point Club. Andrzejczak spoke about Poland being at the forefront of the Ukraine War as a border neighbor, how nuclear weapons get used as political clout to use in a chess game among other countries, and that it's important to be a good leader who cares about your unit, Soldiers and their families. Andrzejczak also participated in a plenary roundtable on “Bridging Alliances,” moderated by Professor Dr. Luis Simon and Ambassador Douglas Lute.
