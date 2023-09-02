Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sidebar: Q&A on International Security Seminar with Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Ryan Gentry [Image 1 of 2]

    Sidebar: Q&amp;A on International Security Seminar with Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Ryan Gentry

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Gentry moderates a Q&A with Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, chief of the General Staff of the Polish Forces, during a lunchtime discussion Feb. 9 at the West Point Club. Andrzejczak spoke about Poland being at the forefront of the Ukraine War as a border neighbor, how nuclear weapons get used as political clout to use in a chess game among other countries, and that it's important to be a good leader who cares about your unit, Soldiers and their families. Andrzejczak also participated in a plenary roundtable on “Bridging Alliances,” moderated by Professor Dr. Luis Simon and Ambassador Douglas Lute.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:37
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    International Security Seminar

