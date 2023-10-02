The 19th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight poses for a group photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|7633771
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-KQ249-1003
|Resolution:
|5949x3966
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Airfield Operations Flight group photo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT