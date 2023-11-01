A group of 59th Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron Airmen on the blood drive team pose for a photo in the atrium of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The ASBBC tests, collects, processes and transports blood products to support the Department of Defense’s military and beneficiaries worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 13:41
|Photo ID:
|7633400
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-JG587-1263
|Resolution:
|6500x4643
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASBBC blood drives saves lives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT