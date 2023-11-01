A group of 59th Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron Airmen on the blood drive team pose for a photo in the atrium of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The ASBBC tests, collects, processes and transports blood products to support the Department of Defense’s military and beneficiaries worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:41 Photo ID: 7633400 VIRIN: 230111-F-JG587-1263 Resolution: 6500x4643 Size: 4.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASBBC blood drives saves lives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.