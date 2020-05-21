Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Recognizes 6 FSS during Champ of the Week

    MacDill Recognizes 6 FSS during Champ of the Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Proctor, the 6th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight commander, is awarded Champion of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 14, 2023. Proctor routinely leads by example, going above and beyond to help ensure customers are taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 7633385
    VIRIN: 230214-F-OH732-1003
    Resolution: 3249x2166
    Size: 743.63 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Recognizes 6 FSS during Champ of the Week, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    AMC
    Champ of the week
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT