U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Proctor, the 6th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight commander, is awarded Champion of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 14, 2023. Proctor routinely leads by example, going above and beyond to help ensure customers are taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 7633385 VIRIN: 230214-F-OH732-1003 Resolution: 3249x2166 Size: 743.63 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Recognizes 6 FSS during Champ of the Week, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.