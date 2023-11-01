Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBBC blood drives saves lives [Image 10 of 12]

    ASBBC blood drives saves lives

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Teah Packenham, 59th Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron phlebotomist, prepares to draw a donor’s blood at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The ASBBC tests, collects, processes and transports blood products to support the Department of Defense’s military and beneficiaries worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7633384
    VIRIN: 230111-F-JG587-1236
    Resolution: 7229x5164
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, ASBBC blood drives saves lives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    donate
    blood
    save a life
    donor

