Soldiers assigned to Hard Rock Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade, conduct Force on Force (FOF) training during Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23, on Feb. 14, 2023, in Greece. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

