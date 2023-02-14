SECDEF Hosts 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine at the opening of the 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2023. Austin is in Europe for the UDCG and NATO Defense Ministerial and to visit local leaders and meet with U.S. and allied service members in Estonia and Germany. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

