    SECDEF Hosts 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 7]

    SECDEF Hosts 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    BRUSSELS, VAN, BELGIUM

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at the 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2023. Austin is in Europe for the UDCG and NATO Defense Ministerial and to visit local leaders and meet with U.S. and allied service members in Estonia and Germany. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 05:06
    Location: BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts 9th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Austin
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    secdefaustin
    UDCG

