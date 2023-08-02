APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 8, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner, center, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks to the crew during a change-of-command, Feb. 8. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7632265 VIRIN: 230208-N-VO134-1055 Resolution: 4224x3017 Size: 2.15 MB Location: GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Emory S. Land's Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.