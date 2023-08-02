Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land's Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Emory S. Land's Change-of-Command Ceremony

    GUAM

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 8, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner, center, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks to the crew during a change-of-command, Feb. 8. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7632265
    VIRIN: 230208-N-VO134-1055
    Resolution: 4224x3017
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

