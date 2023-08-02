APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, oversees the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) change of command from Capt. Andrew Ring, not pictured, to Capt. Brent Spillner, right, Feb. 8. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7632262
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-VO134-1042
|Resolution:
|2962x2116
|Size:
|499.75 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Emory S. Land's Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT