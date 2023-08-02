USS Emory S. Land's Change-of-Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, oversees the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) change of command from Capt. Andrew Ring, to Capt. Brent Spillner, not pictured, Feb. 8. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

