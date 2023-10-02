Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beach volleyball for resiliency [Image 1 of 8]

    Beach volleyball for resiliency

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a volleyball game during wingman day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Throughout the Air Force, wingman days are held to help reduce negative behaviors, improve overall mental health, and increase social and spiritual connections along with personal resiliency. This wingman day included sports competitions and focused on the physical domain of resilience. The sports competitions included a formation run, golf, basketball, volleyball, cornhole, relay races, softball, kickball and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:35
    Photo ID: 7631788
    VIRIN: 230210-F-CC148-1017
    Resolution: 4403x5504
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beach volleyball for resiliency [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency
    Beach volleyball for resiliency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volleyball
    mental health
    Airman Magazine
    teamwork
    Wingman Day
    physical resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT