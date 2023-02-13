Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota [Image 3 of 5]

    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota

    JAPAN

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Workman 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Three National Football League cheerleaders pose for a photo at a 374th Force Support Squadron Super Bowl LVII party at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 13, 2023. The event featured a live viewing of the game as well as game day food, raffles, and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor A. Workman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 00:14
    Photo ID: 7630548
    VIRIN: 230213-F-RU502-0072
    Resolution: 6982x4656
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LVII at Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Taylor Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota
    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota
    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota
    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota
    Super Bowl LVII at Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Super Bowl
    Community
    FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT