    FLNG hosts Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 3 of 4]

    FLNG hosts Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, the 12th Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits with members of the Florida National Guard, Feb. 10, 2023. The VCNGB is second in charge of the National Guard Bureau, which is a joint activity of the Department of Defense.

    Date Posted: 02.12.2023
