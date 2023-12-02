Coast Guard medevacs 27-year-old from tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers a 27-year-old man who was suffering from severe chest pain to Lower Keys Medical Center, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The rescued individual was originally medevaced from a tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
