    Coast Guard medevacs 27-year-old from tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs 27-year-old from tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers a 27-year-old man who was suffering from severe chest pain to Lower Keys Medical Center, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The rescued individual was originally medevaced from a tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 7630510
    VIRIN: 230212-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 3

    SAR #MEDEVAC #USCG #AIRSTAMIAMI #DISTRICTSEVEN

