    Coast Guard medevacs 27-year-old from tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a 27-year-old man from a tanker vessel approximately 50 miles southwest of Key West, Fla., Feb. 12, 2023. The man, who was suffering from severe chest pains, was transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center for further medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    SAR #MEDEVAC #USCG #AIRSTAMIAMI #DISTRICTSEVEN

