A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a 27-year-old man from a tanker vessel approximately 50 miles southwest of Key West, Fla., Feb. 12, 2023. The man, who was suffering from severe chest pains, was transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center for further medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.12.2023 21:30 Photo ID: 7630509 VIRIN: 230212-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 3.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs 27-year-old from tanker ship 50 miles southwest of Key West [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.