USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Fin Merrill, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), swims laps during an Afloat Training Group (ATG) search and rescue (SAR) proficiency training at the Charles Jackson French Surface Rescue Swimmer Pool onboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 2, 2023. ATG San Diego is responsible for continued training, evaluating, and re-certifying of SAR swimmers on their ability to perform rescues, provide emergency assistance, and administer medical aid in-water and on land for all San Diego-based ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

Date Taken: 02.02.2023