Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2023) Seaman Kevin Bauer, assigned to dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), center, and Lt. j.g. Fin Merrill, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right use a medevac litter during an Afloat Training Group (ATG) search and rescue (SAR) proficiency training at the Charles Jackson French Surface Rescue Swimmer Pool onboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 2, 2023. ATG San Diego is responsible for continued training, evaluating, and re-certifying of SAR swimmers on their ability to perform rescues, provide emergency assistance, and administer medical aid in-water and on land for all San Diego-based ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7630279
    VIRIN: 230202-N-EB193-1056
    Resolution: 4430x2769
    Size: 882.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training
    USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    San Diego
    USS Essex
    LHD 2
    Training
    APL2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT