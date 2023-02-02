USS Essex Sailors Conduct SAR Proficiency Training

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jacob Rainey, assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG) San Diego, gives aircrew survival equipment training to Navy surface search and rescue (SAR) swimmers at the Charles Jackson French Surface Rescue Swimmer Pool onboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 2, 2023. ATG San Diego is responsible for continued training, evaluating, and re-certifying SAR swimmers on their ability to perform rescues, provide emergency assistance, and administer medical aid in-water and on land for all San Diego-based ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

