U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Kabemba, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, communicates with fellow teammates at the main gate on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. Kabemba was selected as the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for his exemplary performance in base defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.09.2023 00:44 Photo ID: 7624328 VIRIN: 230207-F-IC495-419 Resolution: 4532x3015 Size: 5 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.