Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week [Image 2 of 2]

    Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Kabemba, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, communicates with fellow teammates at the main gate on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. Kabemba was selected as the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for his exemplary performance in base defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 7624328
    VIRIN: 230207-F-IC495-419
    Resolution: 4532x3015
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week
    Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #51FW #51SFS #USAF #USFK #ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT