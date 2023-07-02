Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week [Image 1 of 2]

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Kabemba, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, scans an ID card at the main gate at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. As a Defender, Kabemba controls and secures terrain inside and outside military installations, defends personnel, equipment, and resources from hostile forces and performs air base defense functions, contributing to the force protection mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    This work, Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #51FW #51SFS #USAF #USFK #ROK

