Security Forces Airman wins mustang of the week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Kabemba, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, scans an ID card at the main gate at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. As a Defender, Kabemba controls and secures terrain inside and outside military installations, defends personnel, equipment, and resources from hostile forces and performs air base defense functions, contributing to the force protection mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

