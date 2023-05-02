Paul Hamilton Departs Singapore

230205-N-PR613-1000 CHANGI, Republic of Singapore (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) head outbound from Changi, Singapore after a scheduled port visit. USS Paul Hamilton is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

