    Paul Hamilton Departs Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230205-N-PR613-1000 CHANGI, Republic of Singapore (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) head outbound from Changi, Singapore after a scheduled port visit. USS Paul Hamilton is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Paul Hamilton
    DDG 60
    CSG 11

