    CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII [Image 15 of 16]

    CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts a flyover of State Farm Stadium as CBP provides significant security in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.,Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
