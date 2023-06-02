CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts a flyover of State Farm Stadium as CBP provides significant security in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.,Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

