CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas visits with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and fellow DHS employees as CBP conducts Non-Intrusive Inspections on a secure lot in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

