U.S. Customs and Border Protection Executive Assistant Commissioner Office of Field Operations Pete Flores visits with CBP officers conducting Non-Intrusive Inspections on a secure lot in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett
|02.06.2023
|02.08.2023 22:11
|7624254
|230206-H-NI589-936
|5472x3106
|1.65 MB
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|5
|0
This work, CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII [Image 16 of 16], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
