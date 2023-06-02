Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII [Image 3 of 16]

    CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Executive Assistant Commissioner Office of Field Operations Pete Flores visits with CBP officers conducting Non-Intrusive Inspections on a secure lot in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 22:11
    Photo ID: 7624254
    VIRIN: 230206-H-NI589-936
    Resolution: 5472x3106
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    This work, CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII [Image 16 of 16], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

