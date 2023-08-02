Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Celebrates Black History Month on Good Morning Washington

    U.S. Navy Band Celebrates Black History Month on Good Morning Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Celebrating Black History Month, Chief Musician Nathaniel Wilson, from Lake Ann, Mich., and Chief Musician Joshua Arvizu, from DeRidder La., join the hosts of ABC's Good Morning Washington to discuss the premier of the Alton Augustus Adam Sr. Award for Emerging Composers, created to honor the legacy of the Navy's first Black bandmaster. The inagural award's first winner, Jaylin Vinson, from Oklahoma City, Ok., will join the Navy Band Woodwind Quintet to hear the premier of his piece "Afrophilia" at Howard University on Feb. 9, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:03
    Photo ID: 7624115
    VIRIN: 230208-N-OA196-1020
    Resolution: 4863x3236
    Size: 978.34 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Celebrates Black History Month on Good Morning Washington, by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Black History Month
    Navy Music
    Alton Augustus Adams Sr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT