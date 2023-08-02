U.S. Navy Band Celebrates Black History Month on Good Morning Washington

Celebrating Black History Month, Chief Musician Nathaniel Wilson, from Lake Ann, Mich., and Chief Musician Joshua Arvizu, from DeRidder La., join the hosts of ABC's Good Morning Washington to discuss the premier of the Alton Augustus Adam Sr. Award for Emerging Composers, created to honor the legacy of the Navy's first Black bandmaster. The inagural award's first winner, Jaylin Vinson, from Oklahoma City, Ok., will join the Navy Band Woodwind Quintet to hear the premier of his piece "Afrophilia" at Howard University on Feb. 9, 2023.

